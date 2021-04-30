Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

