BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. 997,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Get BCE alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.