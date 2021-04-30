Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%.

NYSE CSLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,878. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

CSLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.