Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%.
NYSE CSLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,878. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.36.
CSLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Castlight Health
Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.
