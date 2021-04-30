CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. CBIZ updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS.

CBZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 336,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,298. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $691,434.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

