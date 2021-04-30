RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,561. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $1.9081 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.39%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

