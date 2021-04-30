Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVRGF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS SVRGF traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,214. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.