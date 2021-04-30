Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVRGF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS SVRGF traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,214. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.