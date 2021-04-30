CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.06.

CIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CIT Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,809. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

