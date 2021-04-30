Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Up 152.2% in April

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NCMGY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.53. 28,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,030. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

