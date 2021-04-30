BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 171.5% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,754. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
