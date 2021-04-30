BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 171.5% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,754. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 95,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 155,525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

