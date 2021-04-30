$497.45 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report sales of $497.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.60 million and the highest is $504.07 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $241.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.79.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,456. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average of $212.89.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

