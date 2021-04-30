Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce sales of $973.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $874.08 million and the highest is $1.13 billion. Shopify reported sales of $714.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,370.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $50.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,182.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a twelve month low of $595.03 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

