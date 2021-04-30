ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 203,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,542. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

