DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $35.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,814. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.99.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.