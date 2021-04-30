Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Buy

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFNW. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

FFNW stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

