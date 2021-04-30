Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $330.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

