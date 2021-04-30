Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Decreases By 50.0%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HEINY traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $58.15. 14,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. Heineken has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEINY. ING Group lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

