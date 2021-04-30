Short Interest in Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Declines By 50.0%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PALT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 33,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630. Paltalk has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 83.77% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

