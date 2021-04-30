Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69 billion-$3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. 998,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

