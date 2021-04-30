American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $153.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.99. The stock had a trading volume of 990,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,295. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.24. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in American Water Works by 13.7% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 27.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in American Water Works by 13.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

