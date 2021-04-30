Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 527,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,195. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

