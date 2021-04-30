Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.43 million.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.24. 162,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,759. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.17.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

