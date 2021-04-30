Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 7,087,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.