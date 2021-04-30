BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.61.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,662,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

