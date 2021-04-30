Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $149.31

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.31.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
EXAS stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.82. The company had a trading volume of 731,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,737. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.65. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
