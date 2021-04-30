Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.
NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $673.45. 1,377,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $632.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $683.05.
In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.