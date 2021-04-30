Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $673.45. 1,377,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $632.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $683.05.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

