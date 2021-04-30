Apollon (XAP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $25,661.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.