LinkEye Hits Market Cap of $9.58 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. LinkEye has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00283708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01080663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026535 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.00702883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.99 or 1.00184237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

