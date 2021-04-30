TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.420-3.900 EPS.

TriNet Group stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 359,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,508. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $47,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

