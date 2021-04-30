Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in April

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

NYSE KMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.76. 50,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,308. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

