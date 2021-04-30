Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Grows By 132.0%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 25,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,069. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

