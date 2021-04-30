Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,853. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,371 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.56% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

