Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Up 119.5% in April

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the March 31st total of 112,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

NEXA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 456,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,740. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.