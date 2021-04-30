CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

NYSE CAI traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. 225,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $736.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. CAI International has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

