Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target at $264.54

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,229. Workday has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.