Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches Market Cap of $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00283708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01080663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026535 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.00702883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.99 or 1.00184237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.