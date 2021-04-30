Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Tops $3.43 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Kusama has a market cap of $3.43 billion and $254.71 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $405.36 or 0.00702883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00283708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01080663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.99 or 1.00184237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001644 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

