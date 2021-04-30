$62.95 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $62.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $62.90 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $26.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $276.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.00 million to $278.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $342.95 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $347.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 99,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,994. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -611.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

