Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report $44.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.02 million and the highest is $44.49 million. Ooma reported sales of $40.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.47 million to $183.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $199.22 million, with estimates ranging from $195.92 million to $203.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OOMA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,206. The company has a market capitalization of $383.68 million, a PE ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

