$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,396,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,333. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

