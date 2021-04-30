Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $116.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after buying an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $686,317,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. 2,825,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $116.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

