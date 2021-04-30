$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,448. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,876 shares of company stock worth $2,217,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.