Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIVHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIVHY stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.