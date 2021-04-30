Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 463,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,749. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.22.
Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.