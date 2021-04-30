Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 463,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,749. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

IDEXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

