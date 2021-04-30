Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Decreases By 72.5%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDIBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mediobanca restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,255. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

