Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Decreases By 72.5%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDIBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mediobanca restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,255. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

