$456.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post sales of $456.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.46 million to $464.60 million. Farfetch reported sales of $331.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million.

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 3,543,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,539. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

