BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. 1,445,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.61.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

