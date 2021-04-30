John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.35 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.20.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,537 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.