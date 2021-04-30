John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.35 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 168,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,245,537 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

