Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.73. 110,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $235.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

