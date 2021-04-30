Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 363,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $819.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.66.

LIND has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

