Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 363,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $819.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.66.

LIND has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Earnings History for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.